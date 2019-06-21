Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Democratic candidates rally Latinos vs. Trump in Miami forum

MIAMI (AP) — At a forum on Latino issues, eight Democratic candidates for president attacked Trump administration policies that led to the separation of families and detention of children.

The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials hosted the Miami forum Friday for candidates including U.S. senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren to attack the government’s crackdown on illegal immigration, a day after President Donald Trump claimed his support among Latino voters has “gone way up.”

The most recent AP-NORC poll conducted in mid-June shows Trump with 26% support among Hispanics.

Warren vowed to ban private prisons she says are profiting from the detention of immigrants. Sanders said he would use executive orders to “undo the fear and the damage.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Winter Weather advisory in effect for parts of Colorado’s high country
Colorado Living

Winter Weather advisory in effect for parts of Colorado’s high country

10:27 am
Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
News

Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

9:53 am
WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash

8:59 am
Winter Weather advisory in effect for parts of Colorado’s high country
Colorado Living

Winter Weather advisory in effect for parts of Colorado’s high country

Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
News

Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash

Scroll to top
Skip to content