Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Chicago mayor says police won’t assist ICE in migrant sweep

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the city’s police department will not participate in an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement roundup of migrant families who have been ordered out the country.

ICE agents have been directed by President Donald Trump to conduct pre-dawn raids in major U.S. cities on Sunday, according to published reports.

In a statement released Friday, Lightfoot says she has directed the Chicago Police Department to terminate ICE access to its databases related to federal immigration enforcement activities. She says Superintendent Eddie Johnson confirms the order has been carried out.

Lightfoot said she has spoken to ICE officials in Chicago and voiced her objection to any roundup of migrant families.

In her statement, Lightfoot said Chicago “will always be a welcoming city and a champion for the rights of our immigrant and refugee communities.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Columbine survivor joins group fundraising to arm teachers
News

Columbine survivor joins group fundraising to arm teachers

6:55 pm
High water year for Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival
News

High water year for Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival

6:28 pm
Wet and cool this weekend before some Summer heat next week!
Weather

Wet and cool this weekend before some Summer heat next week!

5:53 pm
Columbine survivor joins group fundraising to arm teachers
News

Columbine survivor joins group fundraising to arm teachers

High water year for Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival
News

High water year for Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival

Wet and cool this weekend before some Summer heat next week!
Weather

Wet and cool this weekend before some Summer heat next week!

Scroll to top
Skip to content