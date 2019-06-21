Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Bond set for Texas man charged in death of transgender woman

DALLAS (AP) — A judge has set a $500,000 bond for a 22-year-old man charged in the killing of a transgender woman whose body was found in a Dallas lake.

Ruben Alvarado made an initial court appearance Friday morning after his arrest Thursday. He’s charged with murder in the death of 26-year-old Chynal (shih-NAHL’) Lindsey. Sgt. Warren Mitchell says Dallas police haven’t identified a motive.

Alvarado is being held in the Dallas County Jail. He doesn’t yet have an attorney.

A game warden pulled Lindsey’s body from White Rock Lake on June 1. Police have not released specifics on how she died.

Last week, 33-year-old Kendrell Lavar Lyles was arrested on murder charges in the deaths of three other women in Dallas, including 23-year-old transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Winter Weather advisory in effect for parts of Colorado’s high country
Colorado Living

Winter Weather advisory in effect for parts of Colorado’s high country

10:27 am
Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
News

Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

9:53 am
WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash

8:59 am
Winter Weather advisory in effect for parts of Colorado’s high country
Colorado Living

Winter Weather advisory in effect for parts of Colorado’s high country

Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
News

Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash

Scroll to top
Skip to content