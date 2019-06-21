Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Authorities: Man upset about vaping cracked brother’s skull

LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man struck his 15-year-old brother in the head in northwestern Indiana because he was upset about the teen vaping indoors, causing a skull fracture that led to his death.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that a recording of a hearing in the involuntary manslaughter case against 21-year-old Tyler Kiger detailed the circumstances of the June 7 dispute involving Michael Kiger. It happened in rural LaPorte County at their great-grandmother’s home.

Records don’t yet list a defense lawyer, but their father has said Tyler Kiger didn’t intend to harm his brother.

LaPorte County sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Adam Hannon says Michael Kiger called 911 and told the dispatcher he had head pain after his brother hit him. He was pronounced dead June 8 at a home in LaPorte.

Associated Press

