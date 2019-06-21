Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Australian photographer killed in Kansas crash

ANTHONY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a photographer from Australia died in a crash in southern Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Dale Sharpe, of Tugun, in Queensland, died in the crash Thursday in Harper County.

Sharpe hit a deer on Kansas 42, disabling his car. When the vehicle’s engine began billowing smoke, Sharpe got out of the car and went into a nearby ditch to wait for help.

The patrol says a driver trying to avoid hitting Shaper’s vehicle steered his car into the ditch, hitting the photographer.

Sharpe died at Harper County Community hospital. The other driver was not hurt.

Associated Press

