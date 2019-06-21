APNewsBreak: Ads slamming illegal pot coming to cellphones

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is taking its fight against illegal marijuana sales to cellphones and social media.

The state that’s home to the nation’s largest pot market is launching an ad campaign to discourage consumers from shopping in unlicensed stores.

It’s called “Get #weedwise.”

Ads will be hitting phones, social media sites and billboards urging shoppers to check on a state website to verify that a shop is licensed before they make a purchase.

The ads make a simple argument: You don’t know what you’re getting if you buy illegal products.

One ad warns, “What’s in your weed shouldn’t be a mystery.”

Broad legal sales kicked off in California last year. But the illegal market has continued to thrive, partly because consumers can avoid steep tax rates.