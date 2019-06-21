Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Alternative medicine therapist in Radford facing charges

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Authorities in southwest Virginia have charged an practitioner of alternative medicine with 65 counts of performing procedures without a license.

The Roanoke Times reports that Martin Riding of Radford has been indicted on multiple felony and misdemeanor violations.

Police said Riding has performed numerous invasive medical procedures he did not lot have a license to conduct. The 66-year-old is not a doctor and operates a clinic called Renew For Life from his home.

Riding’s clinic has advertised services ranging from breast lump draining procedures to relationship counseling. He did not immediately comment to the Times.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Iran says it warned U.S. drone several times before shooting it down
News

Iran says it warned U.S. drone several times before shooting it down

4:36 am
Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people
News

Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people

11:24 pm
More young people suffering from strokes
Health

More young people suffering from strokes

11:10 pm
Iran says it warned U.S. drone several times before shooting it down
News

Iran says it warned U.S. drone several times before shooting it down

Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people
News

Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people

More young people suffering from strokes
Health

More young people suffering from strokes

Scroll to top
Skip to content