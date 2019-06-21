Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

4 states added to suit to stop $26.5B Sprint-T-Mobile deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Nevada are joining the legal fight against T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion bid for Sprint in a case that may reach trial in October.

A lawyer for state attorneys general revealed the additional states at a New York court hearing Friday.

Nine other states and the District of Columbia sued to block the merger this month, saying it will reduce competition and damage consumers.

A lawyer for T-Mobile told a judge Friday that the deal will improve competition by combining two smaller companies, enabling them to compete more effectively against bigger players.

Both sides recommended an Oct. 7 trial date.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero did not agree to the date yet, saying any trial date will depend in part on whether the Justice Department joins the states.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
WATCH LIVE: Procession and funeral for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: Procession and funeral for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash

8:59 am
Dairy Queen offering free ice cream cone with purchase Friday for those that download chain’s app
News

Dairy Queen offering free ice cream cone with purchase Friday for those that download chain’s app

8:37 am
Trump says he called off retaliatory strike after learning 150 Iranians could die
News

Trump says he called off retaliatory strike after learning 150 Iranians could die

8:36 am
WATCH LIVE: Procession and funeral for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: Procession and funeral for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash

Dairy Queen offering free ice cream cone with purchase Friday for those that download chain’s app
News

Dairy Queen offering free ice cream cone with purchase Friday for those that download chain’s app

Trump says he called off retaliatory strike after learning 150 Iranians could die
News

Trump says he called off retaliatory strike after learning 150 Iranians could die

Scroll to top
Skip to content