14th parent pleads guilty in college bribery scheme

BOSTON (AP) — A former insurance executive from California is the 14th parent to plead guilty to participating in the nationwide college admissions bribery scheme.

Authorities say Toby MacFarlane paid $450,000 to get his children admitted to the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits. MacFarlane pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in Boston federal court Friday.

MacFarlane, of Del Mar, California, is a former senior executive at a title insurance company. Prosecutors have said they’ll recommend 15 months in prison.

Other parents who have pleaded guilty in the case include “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman .

Among the parents fighting the charges are “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

Associated Press

Associated Press

