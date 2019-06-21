Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
12-foot gator hit by truck captured on Florida interstate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A trapper in Florida has seen his fair share of alligators, but the one he captured on Interstate 10 was one of the biggest.

News outlets report that the gator was about 12 feet long (3.66 meters), weighed about 463 pounds (210 kilograms), and was causing a real hazard for drivers.

Trapper Broderick Vaughan says the reptile was stunned and walking in circles after being hit on the snout by a truck earlier this month.

Tallahassee Police and Florida Highway patrol closed the exit for hours while the gator was safely removed. It was later euthanized due to the severity of its injuries.

Associated Press

