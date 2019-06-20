Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Waymo teams up with Renault, Nissan on robotaxis outside US

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Self-driving car pioneer Waymo is teaming up with automakers Renault and Nissan to make its first journey outside the U.S. with a ride-hailing service that will dispatch a fleet of robotaxis in France and Japan.

The partnership announced late Wednesday underscores Waymo’s ambition to deploy its driverless technology throughout the world. The Mountain View, California, company can afford to try because it’s backed by one of the world’s richest companies, Google, which secretly began working on driverless technology a decade ago before spinning off that project into what is now known as Waymo.

After launching its ride-hailing service in France and Japan, Waymo intends to explore a wide range of other European and Asian markets with Renault and Nissan.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations
Covering Colorado

Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations

10:50 pm
Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose
Covering Colorado

Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose

10:24 pm
Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone
News

Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone

9:31 pm
Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations
Covering Colorado

Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations

Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose
Covering Colorado

Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose

Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone
News

Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone

Scroll to top
Skip to content