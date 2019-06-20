Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

US judge tosses lawsuit against glass artist Dale Chihuly

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in Seattle has thrown out a lawsuit by a man who claimed to have contributed to paintings by the glass artist Dale Chihuly.

Michael Moi worked for years as a handyman at Chihuly’s studio, for which he was paid. But he claimed Chihuly owed him more than $20 million for work he did on 285 paintings from 1999 to 2014. Chihuly said he had no recollection or record of Moi working on any paintings.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik ruled Thursday that Moi had failed to demonstrate what his contributions to any paintings were or that he should be considered a co-author of them.

Moi said Chihuly promised to “take care” of him for his contributions to the paintings. The judge said that promise, if made, was too vague to enforce.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Firearm training for educators happening this weekend
News

Firearm training for educators happening this weekend

6:13 pm
Teen umpire talks about youth baseball brawl
Seen on 5

Teen umpire talks about youth baseball brawl

5:49 pm
Court releases documents in STEM shooting case
Covering Colorado

Court releases documents in STEM shooting case

5:44 pm
Firearm training for educators happening this weekend
News

Firearm training for educators happening this weekend

Teen umpire talks about youth baseball brawl
Seen on 5

Teen umpire talks about youth baseball brawl

Court releases documents in STEM shooting case
Covering Colorado

Court releases documents in STEM shooting case

Scroll to top
Skip to content