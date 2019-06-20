Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Trump threatens veto of measures to block Saudi arms sales

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is threatening to veto resolutions in Congress aimed at blocking arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

A White House statement says the bills “would send a message that the United States is abandoning its partners and allies at the very moment when threats to them are increasing.”

The Saudis have recently faced a string of attacks from Houthi rebels in Yemen who are backed by Iran.

The resolutions to stop the arms sales are coming up for a vote Thursday in the Senate. While the resolutions are expected to pass, the bills are unlikely to secure enough votes to overcome Trump’s threatened veto.

The $8 billion arms sale, announced by the administration in May, included precision guided munitions, other bombs and ammunition and aircraft maintenance support.

