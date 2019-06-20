Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Trump says Roger Penske to get Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s awarding a Presidential Medal of Freedom to Roger Penske, the most powerful man in American motorsports.

Penske celebrated his record 18th victory as a car owner at the Indianapolis 500 in May with driver Simon Pagenaud. The Indy win earned Penske his second trip to the White House this year. Penske visited in April as Trump celebrated Joey Lagano’s NASCAR championship. The 82-year-old Penske is a fixture in the Detroit automotive scene and one of America’s most successful businessmen.

Trump made the announcement Thursday at the White House before talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trump says he spoke with Penske on Thursday and that Penske is “very deserving” and “thrilled” to be receiving the nation’s highest honor for a civilian.

Associated Press

