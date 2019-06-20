Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

The Latest: Trump offers help for Canadians held in China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the United States and Canada (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is offering to intervene on Canada’s behalf to bring up the plight of two Canadians held in China when he meets with China’s president Xi Jinping next week.

Trump is meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and was asked Thursday by reporters if he would discuss the Canadian detainees when meeting with Xi.

“I would, at Justin’s request. I will absolutely bring it up,” Trump said. He added that “anything I can do to help Canada I will be doing.”

Beijing detained ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng Wanzhou, a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei. She was arrested Dec. 1 at the request of U.S. authorities who want her to face fraud charges.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Late June snow? It’s possible in the mountains this weekend
Covering Colorado

Late June snow? It’s possible in the mountains this weekend

12:28 pm
Malik Murphy to undergo new mental health evaluation next month
Covering Colorado

Malik Murphy to undergo new mental health evaluation next month

12:23 pm
Register now for Bike to Work Day
Covering Colorado

Register now for Bike to Work Day

12:09 pm
Late June snow? It’s possible in the mountains this weekend
Covering Colorado

Late June snow? It’s possible in the mountains this weekend

Malik Murphy to undergo new mental health evaluation next month
Covering Colorado

Malik Murphy to undergo new mental health evaluation next month

Register now for Bike to Work Day
Covering Colorado

Register now for Bike to Work Day

Scroll to top
Skip to content