The Latest: Parole board denies clemency for condemned man

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the scheduled execution of a Georgia prisoner for a 1996 killing (all times local):

9 a.m.

The Georgia parole board has denied clemency for a prisoner scheduled to be executed Thursday for the killing of an off-duty prison guard more than two decades ago.

Marion Wilson Jr. is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 7 p.m. Wilson and Robert Earl Butts Jr. were convicted of murder and sentenced to death in the March 1996 slaying of Donovan Corey Parks. Butts was executed in May 2018.

Authorities have said Butts and Wilson asked Parks for a ride outside a Walmart store in Milledgeville and then fatally shot him a short distance away. The pair then stole Parks’ car.

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles held a closed-door clemency hearing Wednesday and issued its decision denying clemency Thursday morning. The board is the only authority in Georgia that can commute a death sentence.

___

1 a.m.

Georgia is preparing to execute a man convicted in the killing of an off-duty prison guard more than two decades ago.

Marion Wilson Jr. is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday. Wilson and Robert Earl Butts Jr. were convicted of murder and sentenced to death in the March 1996 slaying of Donovan Corey Parks. Butts was executed in May 2018.

Authorities have said Butts and Wilson asked Parks for a ride outside a Walmart store in Milledgeville and then fatally shot him a short distance away. The pair then stole Parks’ car.

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles held a clemency hearing Wednesday and said it would release its decision Thursday. The board is the only authority in Georgia that can commute a death sentence.

Associated Press

Associated Press

