Suit seeking to reinstate North Dakota women’s hockey tossed

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A judge has thrown out a discrimination lawsuit by 11 former University of North Dakota women’s hockey players seeking to have the program reinstated.

The complaint filed last summer alleges the university violated Title IX laws that prohibit women from being treated differently because of gender. School administrators cited budget woes when the program was dropped in the spring of 2017.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland said the players did not prove a “substantial disproportionality” between men’s and women’s athletic opportunities.

Attorney Daniel Siegel, who represents the players, says he’s unhappy with the ruling and is considering whether to appeal.

The team reached the NCAA quarterfinals two straight years when twin sisters and U.S. Olympic stars Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux were on the roster.

Associated Press

