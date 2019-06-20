Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
St. Louis abortion clinic to defy state over pelvic exam

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri’s only abortion clinic, already facing the threat of losing its license, says it will defy the state by refusing to perform a required pelvic examination days before an abortion.

A Planned Parenthood spokeswoman confirmed a CBS News report that as of Thursday the St. Louis clinic no longer performs the exam during a consultation at least 72 hours before an abortion, as required by the state health department. Planned Parenthood calls the requirement “disrespectful and dehumanizing.”

Doctors do perform a pelvic exam at the time of the abortion procedure.

The state didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The health department let the clinic’s license lapse effective May 31, but a judge said the state must either approve or deny the license. A decision could be announced at a court hearing Friday.

Associated Press

