Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Slain Sacramento officer remembered at graduation ceremony

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Newly minted Sacramento police officers have honored a rookie who was gunned down while helping a woman leave an abusive home.

A moment of silence opened Thursday night’s graduation ceremony for nearly 60 police academy recruits.

Police Chief Daniel Hahn said 26-year-old Officer Tara O’Sullivan “chose to stand in the gap between evil.”

Police say O’Sullivan was helping a woman collect belongings from a home Wednesday evening when she was shot. It took 45 minutes to reach O’Sullivan, who died at a hospital.

She was the first Sacramento officer to die in the line of duty in 20 years.

Police haven’t released details of the shooting.

The alleged gunman surrendered after an eight-hour standoff.

___

Rodriguez reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writer Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles contributed to this story.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people
News

Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people

11:24 pm
More young people suffering from strokes
Health

More young people suffering from strokes

11:10 pm
Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat
News

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat

10:57 pm
Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people
News

Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people

More young people suffering from strokes
Health

More young people suffering from strokes

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat
News

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat

Scroll to top
Skip to content