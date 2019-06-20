Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Select few allowed to swim in Hearst Castle pools

SAN SIMEON, Calif. (AP) — The Foundation at Hearst Castle is offering a chance to swim in the California landmark’s iconic pools, where Lady Gaga and Hollywood’s Golden Age celebrities dipped their toes.

The foundation will allow members to pay for a swim in the outdoor Neptune Pool on four dates this year, starting in July. Two other nights are reserved at the indoor Roman Pool.

All it will cost you is $500 for a foundation membership and $950 for the swim.

Only 40 tickets will be sold for each of the Neptune Pool events and 20 tickets for each Roman Pool swim.

The Roman-themed, marble-lined Neptune Pool holds 345,000 gallons. The pool was refilled last August for the first time since 2014 when cracks caused it to leak up to 5,000 gallons a day.

Associated Press

USOC changes name to US Olympic and Paralympic Committee
USOC changes name to US Olympic and Paralympic Committee

Three City of Denver employees on leave after baseball brawl
Three City of Denver employees on leave after baseball brawl

Hunter recalls ceiling fans due to shock hazard
Hunter recalls ceiling fans due to shock hazard

