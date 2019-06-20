Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Russia-born executive to testify about Trump Moscow project

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House intelligence committee is set to interview Russia-born business executive Felix Sater about his behind-the-scenes role in Donald Trump’s effort to build a skyscraper in Moscow during the presidential election.

The staff-led, closed-door interview is part of the committee’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Special counsel Robert Mueller said there was no evidence of a conspiracy between Russia and Trump’s campaign, but noted dozens of contacts between the two.

Sater worked with Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, on a deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow before the 2016 election.

The project was later abandoned, and Cohen is now in prison, partly on charges that he lied to Congress about the duration of the project.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people
News

Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people

11:24 pm
More young people suffering from strokes
Health

More young people suffering from strokes

11:10 pm
Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat
News

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat

10:57 pm
Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people
News

Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people

More young people suffering from strokes
Health

More young people suffering from strokes

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat
News

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat

Scroll to top
Skip to content