Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Rolling Stones return to stage, tour after Mick Jagger mends

CHICAGO (AP) — Please allow them to reintroduce themselves: The Rolling Stones are set to return to the stage.

The band plays Friday night at Chicago’s Soldier Field after postponing their North American tour because frontman Mick Jagger needed medical treatment. A second show is scheduled for Tuesday.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones are expected to open Friday, and Whiskey Myers on Tuesday.

The Rolling Stones said in a statement last month the concerts will feature classic hits such as “Sympathy For The Devil” and “Paint It Black.”

The No Filter Tour was delayed after doctors told the 75-year-old Jagger in late March he couldn’t tour at the time.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people
News

Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people

11:24 pm
More young people suffering from strokes
Health

More young people suffering from strokes

11:10 pm
Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat
News

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat

10:57 pm
Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people
News

Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people

More young people suffering from strokes
Health

More young people suffering from strokes

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat
News

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat

Scroll to top
Skip to content