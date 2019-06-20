Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Republican Jeff Flake, a Trump nemesis, heading to Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, who famously tangled with President Donald Trump, is heading to Harvard University.

The Arizona Republican is among six new resident fellows who will join Harvard’s Institute of Politics this fall.

Flake was Trump’s most vocal GOP adversary in the Senate before leaving the chamber in December after declining to seek reelection to a second term.

Flake repeatedly called out Trump, accusing him of “reckless, outrageous and undignified behavior” and saying the president’s use of the terms “fake news” and “enemy of the people” smacked of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s propaganda.

Harvard’s other incoming fellows include LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund; Bob Cohn, president of The Atlantic; and Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado, a former Panamanian vice president and foreign minister.

