Prosecutors want 17 convictions tossed after officers fired

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida prosecutors say they’ll seek to overturn the convictions of 17 people whose cases hung on the testimony of three recently fired police officers.

The Tamp Bay Times reports that Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren announced Wednesday that his office found 17 cases where Tampa police officers Mark Landry, John Laratta and Algenis Maceo were essential witnesses, but there was no evidence to confirm their testimony.

Last month, Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan announced he had fired the three officers after an investigation revealed they had failed to document detentions and searches and didn’t properly dispose of seized drugs. None of the officers were charged, but Dugan said the investigation cast a shadow on their credibility.

The state attorney’s office created a conviction review unit last year to root out wrongful convictions.

Associated Press

Associated Press

