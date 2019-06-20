Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police: 1 dead, several injured in wrong-way crash with bus

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say a passenger vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 65 in Kentucky crashed into a charter bus killing one and injuring several others.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Jeremiah Hodges told news outlets the smaller vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when the crash occurred Thursday morning near Bonnieville.

He says the driver of the passenger vehicle died, the bus driver was seriously injured and eight of 39 passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says in a statement that all southbound lanes are blocked in Hart County between Bonnieville and Munfordville.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pueblo police arrest suspect after shots fired call
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police arrest suspect after shots fired call

5:52 am
Sacramento police officer shot and killed while responding to domestic violence call
News

Sacramento police officer shot and killed while responding to domestic violence call

5:03 am
U.S. disputes Iran’s claims that drone was flying in country’s airspace
News

U.S. disputes Iran’s claims that drone was flying in country’s airspace

4:47 am
Pueblo police arrest suspect after shots fired call
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police arrest suspect after shots fired call

Sacramento police officer shot and killed while responding to domestic violence call
News

Sacramento police officer shot and killed while responding to domestic violence call

U.S. disputes Iran’s claims that drone was flying in country’s airspace
News

U.S. disputes Iran’s claims that drone was flying in country’s airspace

Scroll to top
Skip to content