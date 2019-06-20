New exhibit traces 4 centuries of black history in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia plans to mark four centuries of black history with a new exhibit and a tribute to tennis star Arthur Ashe Jr.

The exhibit begins with the 1619 arrival in Virginia of the first enslaved Africans in English North America and continues all the way to the present day.

“Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality” will open Saturday at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture in Richmond as the city officially dedicates Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Renowned civil rights activist Congressman John Lewis of Georgia will be the keynote speaker.

The exhibit features dozens of artifacts to tell the story of black Virginians, including slavery-era restraints, an African-inspired banjo and a stool from a Richmond lunch counter where students held a sit-in to protest segregation.