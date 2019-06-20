Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Nebraska State Patrol says trooper killed in Panhandle crash

BRIDGEPORT, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a trooper has been killed in a crash in western Nebraska.

The patrol says the crash happened Thursday morning while the trooper was on duty in Morrill County.

The trooper’s name and details of the crash have not been released.

The patrol says via Twitter that the agency is “heartbroken” over the trooper’s death and that it will release more details later.

It asks the public to “keep the trooper’s family, all of NSP, and others involved in your prayers.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

