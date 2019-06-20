Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Michelle Obama portrait artist unveils mural of Philly teen

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A mural by the artist who painted the official portrait of Michelle Obama is being dedicated in Philadelphia.

Amy Sherald might be best known for the painting of the former first lady, but her overall body of work represents everyday lives of black Americans.

So it’s fitting that the 6-story-tall mural being dedicated Thursday portrays Najee Spencer-Young, a 19-year-old participant in Philadelphia’s Mural Arts education program.

Sherald tells the Philadelphia Inquirer she chose Spencer-Young during a class trip to her studio. The artist saw it as an opportunity to boost the self-esteem of the teenager and those who look like her.

The mural depicts Spencer-Young in a black-and-white flower print trench coach and mustard yellow hat, looking confident and composed — and very imposing — against a bright blue background.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Trump: Iran made ‘very big mistake’ in shooting down U.S. drone
News

Trump: Iran made ‘very big mistake’ in shooting down U.S. drone

10:33 am
The Google Calendar phishing scam you should know about
News

The Google Calendar phishing scam you should know about

9:48 am
Man sentenced to 42 years for murder of Walsenburg single mother
Covering Colorado

Man sentenced to 42 years for murder of Walsenburg single mother

8:47 am
Trump: Iran made ‘very big mistake’ in shooting down U.S. drone
News

Trump: Iran made ‘very big mistake’ in shooting down U.S. drone

The Google Calendar phishing scam you should know about
News

The Google Calendar phishing scam you should know about

Man sentenced to 42 years for murder of Walsenburg single mother
Covering Colorado

Man sentenced to 42 years for murder of Walsenburg single mother

Scroll to top
Skip to content