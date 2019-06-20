Mexican megachurch leader returns to court in sex abuse case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The leader of Mexican megachurch La Luz del Mundo returns to court in a child rape and human trafficking case.

Naasón Joaquín García and his co-defendants are scheduled to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday for an arraignment and bail review hearing.

They were arrested earlier this month, and 50-year-old Joaquín García is being held on $50 million bail, believed to be the highest ever set in Los Angeles County.

Prosecutors have said there may be more victims and say they fear the church’s followers_more than 5 million globally_could raise his bail.

Joaquín García is the church’s self-proclaimed apostle. He has denied any wrongdoing, and his lawyers say comments by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra may have tainted a potential jury.