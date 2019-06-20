Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Man charged in woman’s shooting death at Chicago Walgreens

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a man has been charged with murder and pretending to be an officer in the shooting death of a woman inside a Chicago Walgreens store.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says Louis Hicks turned himself in Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old Hicks of Chicago is also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Police have said a store manager believed the woman, 46-year-old Sircie Varnado, was shoplifting and called Hicks instead of police. Hicks, who lives near the store, worked as a security guard in the past.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office says Varnado died of a gunshot wound to the face in the June 13 shooting.

Hicks has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Nonprofits aim to raise $30,000 for Regency Tower fire victims
Covering Colorado

Nonprofits aim to raise $30,000 for Regency Tower fire victims

8:50 pm
Financial Focus: Job market hot for college grads, senior citizens
Financial Focus

Financial Focus: Job market hot for college grads, senior citizens

8:32 pm
El Paso County Coroner’s report shows increase in infant deaths
Covering Colorado

El Paso County Coroner’s report shows increase in infant deaths

8:05 pm
Nonprofits aim to raise $30,000 for Regency Tower fire victims
Covering Colorado

Nonprofits aim to raise $30,000 for Regency Tower fire victims

Financial Focus: Job market hot for college grads, senior citizens
Financial Focus

Financial Focus: Job market hot for college grads, senior citizens

El Paso County Coroner’s report shows increase in infant deaths
Covering Colorado

El Paso County Coroner’s report shows increase in infant deaths

Scroll to top
Skip to content