Man arrested in death of transgender woman found in lake

DALLAS (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested on a murder charge in the death of a transgender woman whose body was found in a Dallas lake.

Dallas police said in a statement Thursday night that the investigation into the death of 26-year-old Chynal (shih-NAHL’) Lindsey led detectives to Ruben Alvarado. He was booked into the Dallas County jail Thursday night and is being held without bond.

Lindsey’s body was found in White Rock Lake on June 1. Authorities have not said how she died.

Last week, 33-year-old Kendrell Lavar Lyles was arrested on murder charges in the deaths of three other women in Dallas, including 23-year-old transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker last month.

Before Lindsey was found dead, police had said they were investigating a possible connection between the shooting deaths of Booker and another transgender woman.

Associated Press

