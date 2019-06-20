Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Man, 82, bound over for trial in 1976 killings in Wisconsin

MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) — An 82-year-old man will face trial on two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a couple at a Wisconsin park 43 years ago.

A judge in Marinette County determined Wednesday that there’s enough evidence to send the case against Raymand Vannieuwenhoven to trial.

Vannieuwenhoven is accused in the killing of 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys in 1976 at McClintock Park in Silver Cliff, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Milwaukee.

WLUK-TV reports sheriff’s detective Todd Baldwin testified Wednesday that tests of Vannieuwenhoven’s DNA from a licked envelope matched DNA from the crime scene. Investigators didn’t have any major leads until last year when a DNA lab in Virginia identified the genealogical background of the suspect.

Vannieuwenhoven is scheduled to enter a plea July 1.

___

Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Town of Monument announces police chief Jacob Shirk will retire
Covering Colorado

Town of Monument announces police chief Jacob Shirk will retire

7:53 am
Massive lake trout caught and released by CPW biologist at Twin Lakes
Colorado Living

Massive lake trout caught and released by CPW biologist at Twin Lakes

6:45 am
Hot and mostly dry other than a few stray storms out on the plains
Weather

Hot and mostly dry other than a few stray storms out on the plains

6:33 am
Town of Monument announces police chief Jacob Shirk will retire
Covering Colorado

Town of Monument announces police chief Jacob Shirk will retire

Massive lake trout caught and released by CPW biologist at Twin Lakes
Colorado Living

Massive lake trout caught and released by CPW biologist at Twin Lakes

Hot and mostly dry other than a few stray storms out on the plains
Weather

Hot and mostly dry other than a few stray storms out on the plains

Scroll to top
Skip to content