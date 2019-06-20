Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Indiana father acquitted in starvation death of 2-month-old

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man has been acquitted in the 2017 starvation death of his 2-month-old daughter.

WRTV-TV reports a jury returned the verdict late Wednesday in the case against William Moss following two days of testimony in Marion County Criminal Court.

Moss and the baby’s mother, Janet Ringer, were charged last year with neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Ringer was sentenced in April to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of neglect.

The Indiana Department of Child Services faced scrutiny after the child’s death, which occurred hours after four child welfare workers visited the infant’s home. At least one of them expressed concern about the child’s well-being but didn’t report it to authorities.

Coroners determined the baby died Aug. 21, 2017, from malnutrition and dehydration.

___

Information from: WRTV-TV, http://www.theindychannel.com/index.html

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Trump: Iran made ‘very big mistake’ in shooting down U.S. drone
News

Trump: Iran made ‘very big mistake’ in shooting down U.S. drone

10:33 am
The Google Calendar phishing scam you should know about
News

The Google Calendar phishing scam you should know about

9:48 am
Man sentenced to 42 years for murder of Walsenburg single mother
Covering Colorado

Man sentenced to 42 years for murder of Walsenburg single mother

8:47 am
Trump: Iran made ‘very big mistake’ in shooting down U.S. drone
News

Trump: Iran made ‘very big mistake’ in shooting down U.S. drone

The Google Calendar phishing scam you should know about
News

The Google Calendar phishing scam you should know about

Man sentenced to 42 years for murder of Walsenburg single mother
Covering Colorado

Man sentenced to 42 years for murder of Walsenburg single mother

Scroll to top
Skip to content