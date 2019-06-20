Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
I-94 in Wisconsin reopens following fiery, fatal crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) — Interstate 94 has reopened in southeastern Wisconsin after a fiery, fatal crash involving two semis and several other vehicles closed lanes in both directions.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says the northbound lanes reopened early Thursday after repairs were made to the roadway. Southbound lanes reopened late Wednesday.

The two semis burst into flames near Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, killing both drivers and setting other vehicles on fire. Authorities say a southbound semi hit a construction barrier, overcorrected and crashed into the median. That caused three northbound cars to crash, injuring two people.

Another semi traveling north went into a ditch while trying to avoid hitting the vehicles that had just crashed. Both trailers burst into flames and set other cars on fire, sending dark plumes of smoke into the sky.

