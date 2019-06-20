Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
House panel releases transcript of Hope Hicks interview

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee has released a transcript of its interview with former top White House adviser Hope Hicks.

Hicks on Wednesday refused to answer questions related to her time working for President Donald Trump, following orders from White House lawyers. The interview frustrated Democrats who hoped to get more information about several episodes that special counsel Robert Mueller reviewed for obstruction of justice.

The White House declared that Hicks was “absolutely immune” from discussing her time working at the White House because of separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches.

Democrats said they plan to take the administration to court on that claim. They said the White House blocked Hicks from answering questions 155 times.

Associated Press

