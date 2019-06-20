Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Hamas chief: Israel ignoring cease-fire terms for Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas’ chief says Israel is ignoring the terms of an indirect cease-fire agreement for the Gaza Strip.

Ismail Haniyeh told foreign reporters in Gaza on Thursday that the understandings, brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the U.N., now are “in the danger zone.”

He said Israel has shown “no respect” for the terms and the 2 million residents of blockaded Gaza who “have not felt” any improvement to their living conditions.

Israel acknowledges no formal arrangements.

Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade after the Islamic militant group violently seized control of the coastal Palestinian enclave in 2007.

Since March 2018, Hamas has led mass protests along the Israel-Gaza fence against Israel.

The two have fought three wars over the past decade and the informal understandings are aimed at preventing another war.

Associated Press

Associated Press

