Georgian protesters try to break into parliament

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Thousands of protesters have tried to storm the parliament building in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi and are calling for the government’s resignation.

The unrest was sparked by the appearance Thursday of Russian legislator Sergei Gavrilov in the building as part of an assembly of legislators from Orthodox Christian countries.

Gavrilov’s support for independence for the Georgian breakaway region of Abkhazia and his support of Russian President Vladimir Putin has stoked animosity in Georgia.

Police turned back an attempt by the crowd to storm the building.

Associated Press

More News
Rare “waves” of clouds spotted over Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia
Weather Science

Rare “waves” of clouds spotted over Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia

1:30 pm
Late June snow? It’s possible in the mountains this weekend
Covering Colorado

Late June snow? It’s possible in the mountains this weekend

12:28 pm
Malik Murphy to undergo new mental health evaluation next month
Covering Colorado

Malik Murphy to undergo new mental health evaluation next month

12:23 pm
