Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Former Kennedy, Kavanaugh clerk tapped for federal judgeship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A 37-year-old conservative Kentucky law professor who previously served as a clerk for a U.S. Supreme Court justice has been nominated to become a federal judge.

The White House announced Wednesday that President Donald Trump had tapped Justin Walker for the role.

Walker clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. He also clerked for Justice Brett Kavanaugh during Kavanaugh’s time on the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Walker is an assistant professor of law at the University of Louisville. He’s also a partner at Dinsmore & Shohl and a member of the conservative Federalist Society.

The Courier-Journal reports he would succeed Judge Joseph McKinley in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. McKinley assumed senior status on the court earlier this month.

Walker awaits U.S. Senate confirmation.

___

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
A-Basin announces extension until June 30
Colorado Living

A-Basin announces extension until June 30

3:02 pm
CSPD looking for missing at-risk adult
Covering Colorado

CSPD looking for missing at-risk adult

2:38 pm
Man jailed in Nebraska charged with 2018 killing in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Man jailed in Nebraska charged with 2018 killing in Colorado Springs

2:18 pm
A-Basin announces extension until June 30
Colorado Living

A-Basin announces extension until June 30

CSPD looking for missing at-risk adult
Covering Colorado

CSPD looking for missing at-risk adult

Man jailed in Nebraska charged with 2018 killing in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Man jailed in Nebraska charged with 2018 killing in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content