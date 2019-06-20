Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Florida police: Have you lost an ear? We have it.

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police department is trying to locate the owner of a prosthetic ear that was found on a beach after a competition.

The Holmes Beach Police Department posted a photo of the rubber ear found in the sand after the “World’s Strongest Man” contest on Anna Maria Island, south of Tampa Bay.

Officials told local media on Wednesday that a local resident found the left-sided ear, and they waited a couple of days after the Saturday event to post it on Facebook. Prosthetic ears can cost thousands of dollars.

The social media announcement says anyone who knows the owner can contact the police department.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pueblo police arrest suspect after shots fired call
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police arrest suspect after shots fired call

5:52 am
Sacramento police officer shot and killed while responding to domestic violence call
News

Sacramento police officer shot and killed while responding to domestic violence call

5:03 am
U.S. disputes Iran’s claims that drone was flying in country’s airspace
News

U.S. disputes Iran’s claims that drone was flying in country’s airspace

4:47 am
Pueblo police arrest suspect after shots fired call
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police arrest suspect after shots fired call

Sacramento police officer shot and killed while responding to domestic violence call
News

Sacramento police officer shot and killed while responding to domestic violence call

U.S. disputes Iran’s claims that drone was flying in country’s airspace
News

U.S. disputes Iran’s claims that drone was flying in country’s airspace

Scroll to top
Skip to content