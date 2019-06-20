Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Fiance of women killed when Dallas crane fell recalls chaos

DALLAS (AP) — Eric Ridenhour and his fiance Kiersten Smith were enjoying a lazy Sunday in their apartment when a crane crashed into their downtown Dallas complex.

Ridenhour says, “I had zero vision but I could feel the air in front of me when I was yelling her name and it was just texture. … It was like you could grab the air.”

The living room, where Smith had been, was gone. From their second-floor apartment in the five-story building, Ridenhour could see daylight.

The 29-year-old Smith was killed and several others injured when a crane at a construction site across the street fell onto their complex during a June 9 storm.

As Smith’s family and friends prepare for her Saturday funeral, investigators are trying to determine what caused the crane to fall.

Associated Press

