FBI got tip about Dallas courthouse shooter in 2016

DALLAS (AP) — A federal law enforcement official says the FBI received a call three years ago about the 22-year-old man who opened fire on a courthouse in downtown Dallas.

Brian Isaack Clyde was shot and killed Monday by security officers at the Earle Cabell Federal Building. There were no other serious injuries or deaths in the attack.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing, says a member of Clyde’s family called a national tip line to say he was suicidal and had a fascination with guns.

The official said the July 1, 2016 call expressed concern for Clyde but did not contain a specific threat and was therefore not investigated. It came while Clyde was enlisted in the U.S. Army.

Clyde’s mother, Nubia Brede Solis, told The Dallas Morning News that his half-brother had called the FBI with concerns.

Associated Press

