Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Family of teen fatally shot by Chicago officer files lawsuit

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of a teenager shot and killed by a Chicago police officer earlier this year has filed a federal lawsuit against the city and officer.

The lawsuit filed Thursday claims 17-year-old Michael Elam Jr. was unarmed and not a threat when he was shot on the night of Feb. 16 on Chicago’s West Side.

Attorney Jeffrey Neslund says Elam was headed to a restaurant with his girlfriend and two others when police pulled them over for speeding and driving without lights.

The officer, identified as Adolf Bolanos in the lawsuit, is accused of shooting Elam in the back of his head and in his back during a brief foot chase.

Police say Elam was shot after “an armed confrontation” and that two weapons were recovered at the scene.

Chicago Law Department spokesman Bill McCaffrey says he hasn’t seen the lawsuit and declined comment.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
More young people suffering from strokes
Health

More young people suffering from strokes

11:10 pm
Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat
News

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat

10:57 pm
Penrose woman claims ’eminent domain’ threat regarding transmission line project, Black Hills claims ‘voluntary approach’
Covering Colorado

Penrose woman claims ’eminent domain’ threat regarding transmission line project, Black Hills claims ‘voluntary approach’

10:28 pm
More young people suffering from strokes
Health

More young people suffering from strokes

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat
News

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat

Penrose woman claims ’eminent domain’ threat regarding transmission line project, Black Hills claims ‘voluntary approach’
Covering Colorado

Penrose woman claims ’eminent domain’ threat regarding transmission line project, Black Hills claims ‘voluntary approach’

Scroll to top
Skip to content