Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Death penalty sought in hammer attack that killed 4

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana prosecutor is seeking the death penalty against a man accused of killing a woman and three children in a New Orleans suburb with a hammer.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick Jr. said in a news release Thursday that a grand jury had indicted Terrance Leonard with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Connick says he’s pursuing the death penalty.

Leonard is accused of killing 32-year-old Kristina Riley, her 14-year-old daughter, 10-year-old son and 9-year-old niece on March 6 in Terrytown.

He’s also accused of attacking a 12-year-old daughter of Riley’s who survived.

Authorities at the time said the children were attacked in bed as they slept and their mother was out. Then he attacked Riley when she returned.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Dangerous waters complicate search for Colorado Springs woman who fell in Rio Grande
Covering Colorado

Dangerous waters complicate search for Colorado Springs woman who fell in Rio Grande

1:58 pm
Rare “waves” of clouds spotted over Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia
Weather Science

Rare “waves” of clouds spotted over Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia

1:30 pm
Late June snow? It’s possible in the mountains this weekend
Covering Colorado

Late June snow? It’s possible in the mountains this weekend

12:28 pm
Dangerous waters complicate search for Colorado Springs woman who fell in Rio Grande
Covering Colorado

Dangerous waters complicate search for Colorado Springs woman who fell in Rio Grande

Rare “waves” of clouds spotted over Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia
Weather Science

Rare “waves” of clouds spotted over Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia

Late June snow? It’s possible in the mountains this weekend
Covering Colorado

Late June snow? It’s possible in the mountains this weekend

Scroll to top
Skip to content