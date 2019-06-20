Connecticut man charged with assisting relative’s suicide

WESTBROOK, Conn. (AP) — State police say a Westbrook man helped a terminally ill family member die by suicide and now faces manslaughter charges.

Authorities say 65-year-old Kevin Conners turned himself in at a state police barracks Thursday and posted $50,000 bail. He is accused of assisting the suicide in September.

Police say the arrest was made following a lengthy investigation.

A legislative proposal to allow medical aid in dying was introduced in Connecticut’s General Assembly this spring but did not win approval.

Conners is scheduled to make a court appearance Friday. A phone message was left at a number listed for his home address.