Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Chelsea Manning seeks relief from fines for not testifying

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning is seeking relief from accumulating fines of $500 a day for refusing to testify before a grand jury investigating Wikileaks.

In a court filing Thursday in federal court in Alexandria, Manning’s lawyers say the fines are unprecedented for someone in Manning’s position and exceed her ability to pay.

Manning has been jailed for more than a month on civil contempt charges after she told a judge she would not comply with a grand jury subpoena. The judge imposed jail time of up to 18 months, as well as fines of $500 a day after 30 days and $1,000 a day after 60 days.

The fines began accumulating this week.

Prosecutors say Manning must first prove she can’t pay before receiving any relief.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
A-Basin announces extension until June 30
Colorado Living

A-Basin announces extension until June 30

3:02 pm
CSPD looking for missing at-risk adult
Covering Colorado

CSPD looking for missing at-risk adult

2:38 pm
Man jailed in Nebraska charged with 2018 killing in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Man jailed in Nebraska charged with 2018 killing in Colorado Springs

2:18 pm
A-Basin announces extension until June 30
Colorado Living

A-Basin announces extension until June 30

CSPD looking for missing at-risk adult
Covering Colorado

CSPD looking for missing at-risk adult

Man jailed in Nebraska charged with 2018 killing in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Man jailed in Nebraska charged with 2018 killing in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content