Appeals court allows Trump abortion rules to take effect

A federal appeals court says new Trump administration rules imposing additional hurdles for women seeking abortions can take effect.

Courts in Washington, Oregon and California had blocked the rules from taking effect.

The rules ban taxpayer-funded clinics from making abortion referrals and prohibit clinics that receive federal money from sharing office space with abortion providers — a rule critics said would force many to find new locations, undergo expensive remodels or shut down.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Thursday granted the Justice Department’s request to allow the new rules to take effect while the government appeals the lower court rulings. The appeals court said the lower courts appeared to have gotten the rulings wrong.

Johnson reported from Seattle.

Associated Press

Associated Press

