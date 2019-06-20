APNewsBreak: Walmart to pay $138M over Brazil corruption

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Walmart has agreed to pay a $138 million criminal penalty to settle a Justice Department claim that it and a Brazilian subsidiary violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The settlement was reached Thursday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

Court documents state that the Brazilian subsidiary made $527,000 in payments to an intermediary known as the “sorceress” for her ability to expedite construction permits.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a call and emails seeking comment.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, companies including Halliburton, Anheuser-Busch InBev, JPMorgan and Panasonic Corp. have all reached multimillion settlements under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act since 2016.

Walmart reported $3.84 billion in profit in its most recent quarterly earnings.