Amid Iran and trade, Trump shifts talk to Air Force One

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Donald Trump and Canada’s prime minister sat down for talks at the White House, a model airplane sat on the coffee table in front of them.

Before Trump answered reporters’ questions about Iran’s downing of a U.S. drone, he explained that the model is of the new Air Force One.

Long fascinated by airplanes, Trump has always fancied himself as something of an aviation expert. He’s intent on putting his stamp on the next version of the decades-old modified Boeing 747’s that only the president gets to fly — right down to the paint job.

Trump wants a red, white and blue color scheme to replace the current soft blues and white on the airplane.

Democratic lawmakers want Congress to have final say over any new paint job.

Associated Press

Associated Press

