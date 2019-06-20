Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Alito suggests chance to rein in federal agency power

WASHINGTON (AP) — With one sentence Thursday, Justice Samuel Alito signaled his willingness to throw out the Supreme Court’s 84-year-old record of support for the broad powers of federal agencies, which reaches back to the New Deal.

Alito’s comments and a dissenting opinion from another three conservative justices cheered people who have long dreamed of using the courts to rein in unelected bureaucrats and worried those who fear the court’s conservative majority will make it harder to enforce environmental and public health laws.

The opinions came in a case in which the court was being asked to strike down a provision of the federal sex offender registration law on the argument that Congress gave too much power to the attorney general to decide who should have to register.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
More young people suffering from strokes
Health

More young people suffering from strokes

11:10 pm
Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat
News

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat

10:57 pm
Penrose woman claims ’eminent domain’ threat regarding transmission line project, Black Hills claims ‘voluntary approach’
Covering Colorado

Penrose woman claims ’eminent domain’ threat regarding transmission line project, Black Hills claims ‘voluntary approach’

10:28 pm
More young people suffering from strokes
Health

More young people suffering from strokes

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat
News

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat

Penrose woman claims ’eminent domain’ threat regarding transmission line project, Black Hills claims ‘voluntary approach’
Covering Colorado

Penrose woman claims ’eminent domain’ threat regarding transmission line project, Black Hills claims ‘voluntary approach’

Scroll to top
Skip to content