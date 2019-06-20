Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Alabama’s Roy Moore to announce US Senate plans Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Republican Roy Moore will announce today if he is running for U.S. Senate in 2020.

Moore has scheduled a Thursday afternoon announcement in Montgomery.

Moore lost the 2017 special election to Democratic Sen. Doug Jones amid allegations of past sexual misconduct with teenagers. Moore denied the allegations.

President Donald Trump last month appeared to discourage Moore from entering the race. Trump tweeted that Moore “cannot win” and said Republicans need to retake the seat in the once reliably red state.

Congressman Bradley Byrne, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville and state legislator Arnold Mooney have already announced GOP primary bids.

A former Alabama chief justice, Moore maintains a following among some evangelical voters because of his stances against same-sex marriage and for the public display of the Ten Commandments.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations
Covering Colorado

Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations

10:50 pm
Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose
Covering Colorado

Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose

10:24 pm
Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone
News

Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone

9:31 pm
Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations
Covering Colorado

Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations

Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose
Covering Colorado

Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose

Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone
News

Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone

Scroll to top
Skip to content